Light rain Wednesday, tracking coastal flooding and high waves

An atmospheric river moves through Northern California Tuesday bringing intense rain, winds and cool weather. This system will transition to a cold front and bring light rain to the Central Coast after lunch. Scattered showers appear in San Luis Obispo County and slowly travel north. Models indicate that most rain will stay north of Gaviota, however a pop up cell or two could appear. Rain will be minimally impactful, however winds and waves will be intense. A High Surf Advisory goes into effect at noon and lasts through 9pm Saturday. Data shows waves from 9-12FT, local sets near 18Ft, and dangerous rip currents. A Beach Hazard Statement will be issued at noon for Santa Barbara county beaches through Friday afternoon. The waves could near 6Ft, abnormally high tides and elevated surf expected.

Coastal flooding is likely for west facing beaches Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory at 4am and lasts through 2pm Friday. Stay away from beaches and jetties throughout this time, even the most experienced swimmers are at risk of dangerous waves and rip currents. Boaters use caution and avoid heading out, these waves are tough to navigate and can capsize small vessels. Thursday will be dry and warmer. High pressure reestablishes and brings sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Winds will be blustery and sundowners are expected. Wind Advisories may need to be issued. Great evening for a hike!

Winds and warmer weather arrive Friday. While temperatures rise into the mid 70s, you may be tempted to head to the beaches but stay away! Abnormally high tide and surf continue throughout the weekend. Clouds increase Saturday and we cool off into Sunday. Rain chances reappear into next week.