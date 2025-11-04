Skip to Content
Rainy Wednesday, northern showers & cool temps

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain showers arrive mostly to areas north of Gaviota on Wednesday though drizzle can be expected in Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Temperatures will be in the 60s with showers starting in SLO County in the late morning, moving south into North County by the afternoon and lasting through evening.

Clouds will linger Thursday as temperatures rebound into the low 70s.

Sunny skies and mid to high 70s arrive Friday and last for most areas through Sunday.

Monday we cool slightly with increasing clouds - though our next rain chances have been delayed to late next week.

High surf is expected through Saturday, coastal flooding possible through Friday with waves up to 18 ft and high tides at west facing beaches.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

