Cool Halloween night, mild weekend weather

Happy Halloween! Trick-or-treaters should run into cool weather with some marine clouds building overnight. A few areas of fog may develop, adding to the spooky effect! Drive carefully in fog prone areas and have those car heaters on! Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s inland, and 50s for beach areas.

Overcast skies greet us Saturday morning. Clouds will hold through lunch before retreating and giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs rise into the upper 60s and mid 70s for most areas. Light onshore flow will keep mild weather through the holiday weekend. If celebrating Dia De Los Muertos, enjoy the picture perfect weather. It will be the perfect evening for a hike or game of golf!

We cool slightly Sunday into next week. A large system will develop in the Pacific Northwest bringing cool air and pushing high pressure out. A large system is set to jet up from the south on Wednesday and Thursday bringing a slight chance of showers to the area. This will be monitored by the fiorst Alert Weather Center, but current forecasts call for chances up to 20%.