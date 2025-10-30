High Surf Thursday, cool Halloween weekend

Happy Thursday! The countdown is on to Halloween and the weather pattern is shifting just in time. Thursday morning will be slightly warmer as light offshore winds prevail. Minimal marine cloud interferences is expected. We begin to slowly warm today, but temperatures fall 5-8 degrees from the days prior. High pressure has weakened, giving way for stronger onshore flow. The sea breeze will keep beach areas into the 60s and 70s. Inland areas reach into the 80s and 90s. At 3pm this evening, a High Surf Advisory goes into effect for San Luis Obispo County beaches. Expect dangerous rip currents and 8-14FT waves.

We cool further and more marine clouds appear Halloween morning. It may be a spooky commute out to work and school! Use low beams in areas where fog develops and grab an extra layer if celebrating this evening. Onshore flow strengthen by the afternoon causing max temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. The interior will cool 5-8 degrees. It'll be one of the coolest days of the forecast. We may see some dense fog and clouds build in after the sun sets. Trick or treaters enjoy!

Overcast skies and marine clouds re-develop Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs rise into the upper 60s and low 70s, it'll be delightful weather for a hike or a round of golf. We warm slightly into next week, however the weather pattern remains rather unremarkable. Marine clouds clear each evening and temperatures rise and fall a degree or so.