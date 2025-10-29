Tracking heightened fire risk Wednesday, cooling Halloween forecast

The second day of Santa Ana winds begin Wednesday. It was such a warm night for most that a jacket or extra layer may not be needed. We have the possibility of breaking daily records yet again so heat safety is vital! Expect upper 70s and 80s, 90s for the far interior. Wind Advisories have diminished however Red Flag Warnings and heat Advisories continue through the evening. Expect humidity values to drop down into the single digits and blustery hot winds by the evening in LA and Ventura.

Onshore flow strengthens Thursday and brings a few areas of clouds to start. A quick clearing pattern is expected as high pressure still dominates the weather pattern. Bright skies will bring temperatures back into the upper 70s and 80s, but about a 3-5 degree cooling trend from the days prior. Surf will be monitored today as another swell is set to push into the area.

We cool a few more degrees Friday into Halloween weekend. it will be perfect weather for trick or treaters! Clearing skies, light winds and no watches, warnings or advisories expected. Stay safe and enjoy the holiday! Marine clouds build back next week, however the toasty temperatures hold through the first week. No chances of rainfall for quite some time.