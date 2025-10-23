Warming Thursday, tracking gusty winds and large waves

Marine clouds have reformed for most beaches Thursday. A fast clearing and warming trend is expected today. Highs rise 3-5 degrees from the day prior and it'll be a perfect afternoon for some pickleball or a walk near the beach! Winds will be strong and northwesterly, some areas may see gusts near 40mph. Prevailing winds look to be around 10-15mph. High Surf Advisory has been extended yet again for northern beaches through Friday morning.

Clouds cover the sky Friday morning and clear in a very quick fashion., This will now be one of the warmest days of the week. Expect 70s and some 80s! Tons of sunshine, so hydrate and head out. Winds die off and waves should subside by early morning.

A slight cooling trend begins Saturday and Sunday. An increase in clouds comes from a cold front swinging through the area. Small chances of rain are possible and winds will be strong, although impacts will be minimal. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s. Next week we warm quickly as some weak Santa Ana winds arrive. Temperatures spike into the 80s and some 90s next week, so a late heatwave is in the forecast!