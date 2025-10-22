Small shower chances Wednesday, warming to end the week

Low pressure disturbs marine layer formation but brings high level clouds Wednesday morning. Onshore flow is strong while the system moves to the east, so dont be surprised if the clouds form later in the morning. Some areas will see misting and drizzle based on how dense the cloud deck can develop. Today is the coolest day of the week, with highs into the 60s and some low 70s. Grab that extra layer when headed out. There is a small chance of rain, similar to yesterday where small showers may pop up and cross over quickly. Minimal impact is expected, winds will be blustery at times.

Temperatures rebound as low pressure exits the area Thursday. Most place rise 3-5 degrees, while others jump 8+! We dry out completely and all chance of rain diminish as a small ridge of high pressure sets up. Skies turn mostly sunny and itll be a perfect afternoon for a walk!

We warm further Friday as a mini ridge of high pressure sets up. Expect 60s and 70s with tons of sunshine! Slight cooling occurs into the weekend, and the marine layer makes it reappearance. There is still a small chance of rain Sunday. Most areas round 10% chance or less.