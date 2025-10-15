Drying Wednesday, weak Santa Ana winds Thursday

Happy Wednesday! It is a chilly morning as some of the coolest overnight lows occurred and minimal marine clouds formed, failing to trap any heat. Some areas will wake up into the 30s and 40s! We will be slow to warm as this cold low pressure system lingers over Southern California. Highs rise into the 60s and some low 70s. Winds will be blustery at times but a rather mild day is ahead.

Marine clouds struggle to form Thursday morning as winds are blustery and the cool system holds over Eastern California. A fast clearing pattern is expected as a weak Santa Ana wind event begins. Offshore flow will help temperatures warm and highs rise 3-8 degrees from the days prior. Expect 60s and mid 70s with another round o gusty winds by the evening.

Offshore flow and weak Santa Ana winds hold through Friday and continue to bring us clearing skies and warmer temperatures. Some fog may form due to the temperature inversion. We rebound back to normal by the weekend and can expect a picture perfect weather pattern into next week.