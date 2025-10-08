Gloomy Wednesday morning, mild but humid weekend ahead

Overcast skies cover all beach areas Wednesday morning as the sea breeze is abundant. Skies will slowly clear and give way to mostly sunny conditions after lunch. Winds may be blustery this evening with sustained winds are 15mph near beaches. Temperatures cool significantly inland while beaches only see a degree or so of a difference. Expect 60s, 70s and low 80s.

Some disorganized cloud cover is expected Thursday morning. More humidity is expected as tropical storms swirl off the Baja Coast. In the evening expect showers and thunderstorms to appear in Los Angeles and San Diego counties. Most of our data shows no rain to manifest, however there is a small chance that Ventura could see a pop up shower or two. Very minimal significance in the weather pattern shift. High temperatures will be similar to the day prior and waves will be abnormally large. Winds will be blustery by the evening as well.

Low pressure to the north and tropical moisture to the south brings an interesting Friday forecast for us. Our rain chances have diminished down below 10%, so showers are unlikely at this time. Rain chances do appear by Tuesday of next week as 30% chance is in the forecast. Still a lot of uncertainty at this time, keep an eye on the forecast as things are ever-changing. Temperatures this weekend hold into the 60s and 70s and winds pick up each evening. Marine clouds will reappear by Saturday.