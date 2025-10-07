Overcast Tuesday morning, mild week

Morning clouds fill the beaches and inland valleys Tuesday. These clouds will hold through lunch and maybe longer for some areas. Onshore flow keeps temperatures cool, expect highs into the 60s and low 70s. Winds are light and marine waters are rather calm. Its a great day for a run or a round of golf!

More clouds will greet us early Wednesday morning. Some dense fog will appear and cause a tough commute for early risers. Clouds clear in a quicker fashion and mostly sunny skies prevail. Most temperatures hold within a few degrees of the day prior. More rinse and repeat conditions.

The weather pattern shifts slightly Thursday and Friday as tropical storms to the south begin their northward ascent. These systems will bring rain and thunderstorms to Southern California as early as Thursday night. We are at a 10% chance or less for most areas but the humidity and winds will cause the marine layer formation to be rather patchy and some areas failing to see any marine clouds. The likely scenario is that most moisture will hold to the south in San Diego and Los Angeles counties however, the path of the strom will greatly impact the outcome. Expect a muggy weekend with a 10% chance of rain or less lasting through Saturday. By next week we dry out and humidity drops.