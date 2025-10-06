Skip to Content
Mild Monday, tracking rain chances to end the week

By
today at 4:14 am
Published 4:20 am

Marine clouds and fog have rolled back in Monday morning. Expect a tough commute on major highways as visibility will be an issue. Clouds will be slow to clear as onshore flow is present. This will cool temperatures off from the weekend, expect highs into the 60s and low 70s. Some inland areas will reach into the 80s. No watches, warnings or advisories to worry about. Enjoy!

Low clouds cover the coastline Tuesday morning. Expect dense fog yet again in some beach potions. Clouds will still be stubborn and weather is rather rinse and repeat. Temperature shold within a few degrees of the day prior.

Faster clearing is expected Wednesday. The real weather pattern shift begins by Friday. Rain chances appear back in the forecast and a southerly push may bring rain and muggy weather once again. As of now, it is a small 10-20% chance into the weekend. Thunderstorms are likely. Tune into later forecasts for more information!

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

