Nice start to the new week ahead, Monday Oct 6th forecast

A beautiful and quiet Sunday with sunny skies, light onshore winds and a marine layer that burned off quickly for most beach communities by late morning. Look for more patchy fog to develop through the late night and in to early Monday. Overnight lows will dip in to mostly the 50's with a few areas maybe seeing some high 40's depending on overnight cloud coverage. For Monday, look for another nice day with morning fog giving way to mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon temperatures. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's for most areas with a few lower 80's in our warmest inland regions.

Looking ahead, a broad area of weak low pressure continues to keep us under a mild onshore flow with just enough northerly breezes to weaken the normally all present marine layer. The low is expected to scoot just enough to our east over the next few days and that will open the door to a stronger onshore flow with more fog expected. Inland areas could also warm slightly through early next week. However, we really don't see any big temperature swings headed our way aside from day to day small variations. Winds should stay fairly quiet with the exception for possibly mild sundowners in and around the South Coast.

However, there are a couple of wild cards that we will have to monitor closely. An area of low pressure is expected to slide down from the north next week. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Priscilla which is currently drifting northward along the Baja Peninsula, is expected to get close to Southern California. If the storm can keep on the same track, we could see some tropical rain threats by late in the work week as as the system from the north and Priscilla possibly interact. This is already giving our long range forecast models fits as we try to figure out this unusual occurrence. We will monitor closely and update you through the week just in case we need to break the umbrellas once again.

