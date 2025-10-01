Skip to Content
Tracking a pleasant Wednesday, cooling this weekend

today at 4:07 am
Published 4:14 am

Sundowner winds will keep the marine layer at bay Wednesday morning for the first few hours before a weak deck of clouds build in around breakfast. Faster clearing is expected today and slightly warmer temperatures. Expect upper 60s and mid 70s to appear after lunch. Winds strengthen again overnight for south facing beaches. Beach Hazard Statements have been cancelled but another round may be needed over the next few days as a northerly swell sets up.

A similar cloud pattern appears Thursday. Dense fog will be a problem as the temperature inversion increases. Highs for the day rise another degree or so and it'll be the warmest day of the week. Winds remain blustery but strongest gusts expected Friday. Head out and enjoy!

We begin a slight cooling trend Friday into the weekend. Onshore flow strengthens and a more robust the marine layer forms. Expect cloudy skies to start and better clearing by the evening. Next week and into the extended look to follow a fall pattern. So head out to the fun events this weekend!

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

