Mild Monday, tracking waves and winds this week

Happy Monday! We begin our morning with marine clouds and areas of dense fog. Clouds will slowly peel back and give way to sunshine by the evening. A strong push of energy and waves from Narda will bring great conditions for surfers. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for all west facing coastlines through Tuesday. Expect breaking waves of 3-6 feet and strong rip currents. Winds will be breezy by the evening but a delightful and fall type of day is ahead, enjoy!

Multiple storms make their way to the Pacific Northwest by Tuesday. We will be on the outer edge of the rain and most of the moisture fails to make it this far south. We may see an increase in clouds and winds along with cooler temperatures. Expect highs into the 60s and mid 70s. Some low end wind advisories may need to be issued. Rain chances have fallen back to below 10%.

Wednesday will be another rinse and repeat day. Breezy winds and cool temperatures last through the remainder of the week. The weekend is shaping up nicely with a slight warming trend Friday and Saturday before cooling back off by Sunday.