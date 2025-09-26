Slight chances of inland rain, damp & dreary weekend

Misting and drizzle is likely this morning as onshore flow strengthens. Clouds may b e stubborn to clear with so me beaches failing to see the sunshine! Our next chance of showers arrives tonight and tomorrow for inland areas as the low pressure system continues to swirl around instability and moisture over Southern California. Small isolated thunderstorms may cross over burn scar areas and will need to be monitored closely. Activity will ramp up inland after lunch time. Beaches will see some misting and cooler temperatures. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s. Bundle up!

Dense marine clouds produce drizzle around all beaches Saturday morning. Clouds to minimal clearing os expected and temperatures drop further. It'll be the perfect weekend for pumpkin patches and corn mazes! Waves will be abnormally high and a great surf report is in the forecast this weekend. Tune in this weekend to watch First Alert Forecaster Shawn Quinn as he'll have the latest surf update. Winds may be breezy at times but head out and enjoy!

Sunday will be cool and cloudy for most of the day! Great morning for a nice run by the beach or a nap! temperatures will be the coolest this day so bundle up when headed out. Longer range data shows more small chances of rain Monday and Tuesday, keep an eye out as multiple systems will impact the Pacific Northwest and may move south.