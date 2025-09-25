Cooling trend begins Thursday, fall feelin’ weekend ahead

Happy Thursday! Onshore flow is reestablished today as low pressure hovers over Southern California. This means dense marine clouds to start and a rather gradual clearing pattern. Expect a cooling trend to begin today and last through the weekend, temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s, with some 80s inland. Winds are strong through the Gaviota Corridor and a Wind Advisory is in effect starting at 4pm and lasting overnight. Expect gusts near 45mph.

More marine clouds greet us with a slower clearing pattern Friday. Temperatures dip a few degrees and most areas will feel mild. Winds pick up again near the evening and another Wind Advisory may need to be issued. A southerly swell develops and brings high surf for south facing beaches, great conditions for surfers but be wary of rip currents.

Upper 60s and low 70s are expected Saturday and Sunday. This is the perfect taste of fall, so head out to the pumpkin patch and enjoy! We begin a slight warming trend next week, however another tropical push may bring rain chances. So far its too early to tell, but rain chances remain at 10% or less.