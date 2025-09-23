Overcast Tuesday morning, rain arrives after lunch

Overcast skies and dense fog developed early Tuesday. Marine clouds will linger through midday before peeling back. We may only see the sunshine for a few hours or so as clouds push in from Tropical Storm Narda. Temperatures will still make it into the 70s and 80s and humidity will increase. By the evening the rain chances will rise and spotty showers begin. Expect fast moving cells, lots of lightning and gutsy winds. The rain will be on and off while heavier showers are embedded. This will only be a 24 hour timeframe or less, with the heaviest rain overnight. Concerns with this system are minimal, other than some messy roadways. Throughout the overnight, some gusty winds are in the forecast, however no watches warnings or advisories in place.

Showers push to the north by Wednesday morning. After all is said and done, we will likely be under a half an inch of rain for all coastal and inland areas. Mountainous regions could see closer to three quarters to an inch. Skies begun to clear out Wednesday evening and a beautiful sunset is ahead! With the additional moisture in the air, expect vibrant colors to appear. Highs rise into the 60s, 70s and 80s.

We begin a drying and cooling trend by Thursday. Skies clear out each evening and temperatures hold into the 60s and mid 70s. Slightly cooler than the beginning of the week due to a weak low pressure system hovering over the area. We will end the month with clearing skies and dry conditions! Enjoy the perfect and almost fall-like weather over the weekend.