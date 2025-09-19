Muggy & moist Friday, tracking the next chance of rain

The second pulse of moisture has arrived! Light but steady rainfall will continue for the first half of Friday morning through various areas. This will add some measurable and needed rainfall to the area. Some heavier shower could develop and produce moderate rain at times. We begin to dry out by the afternoon and some of the clouds break up. Isolated thunderstorms will pop up inland and over high terrain this evening. Biggest area of concern will be the Ventura County mountains. Winds will be breezy at times however, no watches warnings or advisories are in place. It will be humid and warm so make sure to hydrate. Temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland.

Marine clouds will greet us Saturday morning and misting and drizzle is possible. The clouds will scatter and we begin to dry out and warm up. We still hold with a 10-20% chance of showers through Sunday however, its likely the entire area will stay dry. Temperatures rise a few degrees from days prior and humidity lingers. It'll feel hotter than it really is due to the moisture in the air, so plan accordingly when headed outside. Winds die off and it will be a pleasant but muggy day.

Muggy weather continues Sunday. The next tropical depression moves north along the Baja and will add moisture to Southern California. Our rain chances bump up to 20% by Monday and Tuesday, however this system still has a wide range of outcomes. It seems most likely now that we may get a small shower or two. Lesser impacts and rain than the previous storm. Stay tun ed for more information.