Rain arrives Thursday, soggy through Friday afternoon

It'll be a rainy morning Thursday as the first wave of moisture arrives from Tropical Depression Mario. This will dump periods of heavy rainfall embedded in light to moderate steady rain. With the wide outcome of scenarios, some areas will see localized flooding while other will receive a small portion of rain. Make sure to drive safely as you head out the door. Rain will last throughout the evening and into Friday. Winds are strong abut not up to advisory levels. A Flood Watch is in effect for all inland areas and the Malibu Coastline. Burn scar areas will be monitored closely. Expect maximum temperatures into the 70s and 80s, so it'll feel tropical and muggy!

More rain will greet us Friday morning. Most data shows light rain occurring with some heavier pockets embedded. This will add an additional half an inch or rain or so to the area. We begin to see the wall of moisture push north and leave us with some smaller cells and isolated showers by the evening. The sun will peak out for a few hours as well. Temperatures hold into the 70s and 80s and it'll still feel tropical.

We hold out will a small chance of rain into the weekend, however most areas will see the sun and stay dry. The next storm is set to bring moisture into next week. This is still a developing system but appears to take a similar path to Mario. Rainfall is a possibility as early as Monday but timing and amounts will still be in the works. Stay tuned for more details!