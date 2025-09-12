Warmer weather this weekend, tracking rain chances next week

Happy Friday! It was a wonderful day with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the 70s. We begin to see a rise in temperatures as the weekend approaches. Expect a ridge of high pressure to build in, starting Saturday, meaning clearing skies and a the area will warm a few degrees. Winds have died off and a light offshore breeze will last through the extended. Overnight and early morning fog will be a problem as the temperature inversion increases. Some Dense Fog Advisories may need to be issued for fog prone areas such as Lompoc and Santa Maria.

Warmer weather occurs Sunday as offshore flow continues. Expect temperatures into the 70s and 80s with mostly clear skies. Marine waters are calm and warmer than average, so head out to the beaches to and enjoy water temperatures near 70! Overnight fog will be a nuisance yet again, so travel safely.

The noticeable heat begins Monday and Tuesday of next week. Most of the area will be well above average and the heat holds through the week. One thing the First Alert Weather Center will be tracking is another push of southerly moisture. As early as Wednesday, some pop up thunderstorms are possible for Southern California. Models are in good agreement that some wet weather will appear, however this is a changing system, so tune in next week for more information.