Mild Thursday, warming into the weekend

Skies will turn overcast for the first half o the morning for all beach areas Thursday. Marine layer influence my be dense enough to create another round of drizzle in areas north of Gaviota. Low clouds and fog impacts will be minimal. Bundle up as early morning temperatures may be chilly! We rise into the 60s and 70s, still below average but a rather mild and pleasant evening is ahead. Winds stay blustery as low pressure moves out of the area. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota Coast starting at 5pm and lasting through the overnight.

It will be another cool and cloudy morning Friday. A faster clearing pattern is expected and mostly sunny skies prevail by midday. Temperatures begin to rise as a small ridge of high pressure builds in, so expect a 3-5 degree warming trend from days prior. Winds die off and marine waters will be calm.

Temperatures rise further into the weekend and we will be back to the normal pattern that is so loved, sunny and 75. Minimal difference occurs into next week as the weak ridge of high pressure holds steady. By the middle of next week, we may see an additional push of moisture from the south, meaning rain chances will increase. Too far out to tell for now, but thunderstorm chances may be back in the forecast as early as Wednesday.