Warm Thursday, significant cooling trend brings fall weather next week

Get ready for a few more days of heat before out next weather pattern shift! High pressure seems to be winning out the battle between low pressure, meaning warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Tropical storm Lorena has developed off the Mexico coastline and is tracking north, keeping the storm door slightly open. Most likely scenerio will be most wet weather occurring to the east, however it'll feel muggy yet again. Some abnormally high surf and waves are not likely as this system veers northeast. Temperatures will be into the 70s and 80s near the beaches and 90s inland. Winds may be breezy at times, but no wind advisories expected.

One last day of heat is expected Friday. Another rinse and repeat day of temperatures and winds. Sky coverage will be different as tropical clouds increase and the marine layer is held off the coast. Dense fog may develop Friday morning as well due to high pressure finally backing off and the next weather pattern shift looming around the corner.

Onshore flow increases significantly this weekend. Expect more fog and marine clouds to start each morning. Temperatures fall back to average and skies turn sunny after lunch. Low pressure begins its decent into the area next week, prompting more clouds and a slower clearing pattern. We drop 8-10 degrees from the week prior. Some beaches may not see any clearing and it will feel like fall! Grab a warm coffee and bundle up for a walk!