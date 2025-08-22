Heat holds Friday, tracking rain chances over the weekend

Clear skies and a warm overnight will help temperatures rise fast Friday. Expect thermometers to rise and another day of breaking daily records. Highs rise into the mid 80s in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, while 90s are expected in San Luis Obispo. Inland areas could reach 110, so Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect. Red Flag Warnings are in effect as well.

The heat lingers Saturday before dropping quickly Sunday. Still practice heat safety but enjoy the relief. Monsoonal moisture is a possibility both of these days, it will likely feel muggy and hot. Rain chances are looking less likely for cities and just a slight chance for mountains. Dry lightning strikes are a big concern from fast moving thunderstorms. Be aware of your surroundings and call in to report smoke.

The cooler pattern continues Monday and Tuesday. We fall right back to average with marine clouds reappearing in the forecast as well. Cool and cloudy mornings return throughput the workweek. Temperatures hold steady at average, head out and enjoy!