Record breaking heat Thursday, tracking monsoonal moisture this weekend

Peak heating and record breaking temperatures are expected Thursday. Most places will battle daily records with highs rising into the 80s, 90s and triple digits for most of the coverage zone. The Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories kickstart at 11am while the Red Flag Warning is still in place. Use caution when headed out for peak heating hours and push off working out or strenuous activity until early hours or the later portion of the day. Hydration is key, especially for workers outside. Head to the beaches and enjoy the water to cool off! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and 70s near the beaches and some mid 70s inland, use air conditioning or check on those at risk.

The heat continues Friday. Not much of a daily change other than a very slight and almost non-recognizable cooling trend. Most areas drop by a degree or less. Make sure kids who have after school actives are hydrated and avoid walking on blacktop with pets. Winds will be blustery by the evening and marine waters will have a small swell for surfers.

One more day of heat occurs Saturday before the real relief Sunday. High pressure holds dominate and brings sweltering conditions inland and to the beaches for one last day. Luckily, high pressure begins its decent out of the area and onshore flow will start to strengthen. Expect more marine clouds and higher humidity this weekend. Monsoonal moisture will swoop into the area bringing muggy conditions. We are still under a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms, more info to come.