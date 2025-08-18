Warm Tuesday, tracking extreme heat this week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure is moving west to cause hot weather in our area and trigger multiple heat & fire weather alerts.

Tuesday temperatures will warm but remain near normal with moderate to weak onshore winds & gusty sundowners.

An extreme heat watch goes in effect Wednesday afternoon until Saturday night for inland portions of the entire region.

A red flag warning goes in effect 9am Wednesday until 9pm Saturday for Ventura County mountains.

A fire weather watch goes in effect Thursday morning until Saturday night for Santa Barbara and SLO County mountains.

A wind advisory goes in effect 6pm Monday until 5am Tuesday for the southwestern coast & Santa Ynez mountains: 20-30mph winds & 50 mph gusts expected.

High pressure won't weaken until Sunday. Temperatures will remain above normal through next Monday with increased humidity.