Warm Tuesday, tracking extreme heat this week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure is moving west to cause hot weather in our area and trigger multiple heat & fire weather alerts.

Tuesday temperatures will warm but remain near normal with moderate to weak onshore winds & gusty sundowners.

An extreme heat watch goes in effect Wednesday afternoon until Saturday night for inland portions of the entire region.

A red flag warning goes in effect 9am Wednesday until 9pm Saturday for Ventura County mountains.

A fire weather watch goes in effect Thursday morning until Saturday night for Santa Barbara and SLO County mountains.

A wind advisory goes in effect 6pm Monday until 5am Tuesday for the southwestern coast & Santa Ynez mountains: 20-30mph winds & 50 mph gusts expected.

High pressure won't weaken until Sunday. Temperatures will remain above normal through next Monday with increased humidity.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

