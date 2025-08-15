Gray Friday morning, tracking a cool & cloudy weekend

Its a foggy Friday morning for most beach areas as onshore flow holds the marine layer in place. Expect a slower clearing pattern and some beaches seeing minimal sunshine. Temperatures drip a few more degrees today as a system through the Pacific Northwest pushes cooler than average air into the region. No watches, warnings or advisories are set for the day and it'll be a mild and fall-like afternoon. Head out for a nice round of golf or a hike!

Stubborn clouds greet us Saturday and Sunday mornings. These will be two of the coolest days ahead. All the cooler air behind a cold front in Northern California pushes southward and will drop inland temperatures significantly. Winds may be breezy at times and marine conditions look mild. Head out for a nice run and make sure you have an extra layer.

High pressure over Texas will move closer to our area on Monday and Tuesday. This will cause a slight boost in temperatures, most areas rising back up to average. The warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday and advisory level heat is possible. Grab a warm coffee this weekend enjoy the first taste of fall!