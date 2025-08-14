Cool & cloudy Thursday, tracking a fall-like weekend

Marine clouds have pushed in and will hold through the first half of the morning. Some dense fog will develop in frog prone areas but will clear after 9am. A nice clearing and cooling pattern will take place today. Expect highs in the low 70s in Santa Barbara, 60s for most other beaches and 90s inland. Sundowner winds will cause another Wind Advisory near Gaviota at 5pm lasting overnight. Gusts will near 50mph, however Gaviota is not the only area of concerns. Near the Gifford Fire winds will be blustery and may bring more dense smoke into the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria areas. Use caution when working or participating in strenuous activity outside. Air quality may drop down to unhealthy for sensitive groups. It is back to school for most! Bundle up kids when headed out and make sure they have a change of clothes as it'll be bright and warmer by the time they're headed home. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for Ventura county through the evening, expect hazardous rip currents and breaking waves.

We drop 5-10 degrees below average into Friday. Most beaches struggle to make it into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will be stubborn and some beach areas will fail to see clearing. This is the first day in a while where it will feel like fall! Winds will likely be up to advisory level near Gaviota for one more day, make sure to use caution when travelling in the area.

Sweater weather holds through the weekend as temperatures ebb and flow between upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds hold stubborn and minimal clearing is expected. Great weather for a warm coffee, a movie or some soup! We warm back up into Monday and Tuesday.