Heat eases Wednesday, feelin’ like fall this weekend

Dense layer of marine clouds builds in Wednesday. These clouds will be slightly slower to clear as onshore flow strengthens. Temperatures drop a few degrees, with the most notable difference inland. Heat Advisories have been allowed to expire and heat relief is on the way. Once skies turn sunny, expect highs in the 60s and 70s near the beaches. Mid to upper 70s still expected in Santa Barbara. A strong set of sundowner winds occurs tonight, prompting a Wind Advisory. Gusts could near 55mph and winds will be blustery through the entire south coast, so power safety shutoffs are possible.

More stubborn clouds hang around Thursday. This will allowing a further cooling trend and we drop another few degrees, with inland areas dropping 5+ degrees. By Thursday and Friday most of the area will be at average or below. Max temperatures expected into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 90s inland. Winds will be strong through the Gavoita corridor and another round of Wind Advisories will go into effect.

Friday will be rinse and repeat, just slightly cooler and some beach areas seeing minimal clearing. The two coolest day of the week will be Saturday and Sunday. Highs will struggle to rise into the 60s and low 70s. Clouds may not clear in some areas and it'll be sweater weather for a lot of northern beaches. We only hold onto this fall-like pattern through the weekend as a slight boost in temperatures is observed Monday and Tuesday.