Heating up Wednesday, Gifford fire updates

High pressure brings a rise in temperatures Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 90s inland and 70s near the beaches, 80s for inland valleys. Offshore flow and smoke will inhibit marine layer growth for south facing coastline. Expect a few clouds and a layer of haze for the day. Air quality will still be an issue, mostly for inland valleys that have minimal wind influence and poor mixing. These areas are shaped like a bowl meaning stagnant and hazardous air cant move and "mix out" as well as beaches or sloped terrain. Avoid strenuous activity and know where to obtain an N95 mask.

Peak heating occurs Thursday. We will be very close to heat advisory levels inland, meaning high risk for firefighters. Expect triple digits inland, upper 70s and 80s near the beaches. While we dont quite meet the criteria for Fire Weather Watches or Red Flag Warnings, it is imperative to note that conditions will be exceptionally easy for fire to spark and spread rapidly. Heat and fire safety along with air quality concerns will be imperative to follow. Wind will be blustery by the evening and marine conditions appear calm.

The heat lasts through Friday. High pressure finally eases up by the weekend, allowing for stronger onshore flow. This will cool off temperatures and increase humidity. Expect more robust marine clouds, which still may be influenced by smoke. As we track into next week, normal temperatures occur and a hint of monsoonal moisture is possible. Stay tuned.