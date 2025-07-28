Warming up Monday, tracking a summer-like week

Clouds have reformed Monday and will hang around through lunch for most beaches. Expect a rapid clearing pattern after noon and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rise form the weekend and highs climb into the mid 70s for the south coast. Expect 80s inland, upper 60s and low 70s for other beaches. Marine conditions look good for surfers located along west facing coastlines. Winds will be blustery into the evening. Sundowners appear through the Gaviota corridor.

More marine layer influence is expected Tuesday morning. Clouds will mix out quickly giving way to sunny skies yet again. Temperatures rise a few additional degrees from the days prior. Tuesday and Wednesday will be peak heating days as highs are expected into the upper 70s for south facing beaches. These days will be exceptionality hot inland, make sure to hydrate and use caution when working outside for an extended period of time. Winds crank up near the beaches into the evening, close to advisory levels.

Expect a gloomy and gray start to Wednesday and all other days this week. Temperatures peak Wednesday in Santa Barbara County while peak heating is observed later in the week for San Luis Obispo and Ventura. Regardless of which day is the hottest, all days shape up wonderfully for the beach, golf or any outside activities! Head out, hydrate and enjoy a summer-like week!