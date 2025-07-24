Feelin’ like fall Thursday, warming next week

The cool and cloudy weather pattern continues Thursday. Overcast skies hold for the first half of the morning before a faster clearing pattern is observed. Highs rise only a degree or so from the previous day and most of the area holds into the 60s and 70s. Sundowner winds will be breezy through the evening and a southerly swell will bring good waves for south coast surfers.

Clouds and fog appear Friday morning. The sundowner winds from the night prior may influence how quickly clouds reform, however its likely by daybreak mostly cloudy to overcast skies build back in. Temperatures rise or fall by a degree or so and we hold out with a weather pattern that is more typical for April. Waves calm down until a large swell brings waves next week.

No sky July prevails this weekend as the dense deck of marine clouds reform every morning. Fast clearing is projected and mostly sunny skies appear after lunch. We finally begin to warm a few more degrees by Monday of next week and may end the month right next to the average mark. Expect low to mid 70s near the water and upper 80s inland. Watch out for our surf forecast as Monday will bring larger than average waves to the west facing beaches.