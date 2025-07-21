Misty Monday morning, comfortable and bright afternoon

Expect another cooler than average week with misting in the mornings and clearing in the afternoon. The marine layer will mix out after lunch, giving way to sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures. Highs reach into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and mostly 80s inland. Sundowner winds appear on the forecast each evening, which may influence Santa Barbara's clouds in the early mornings. Advisory level winds are not expected this evening and wont appear until Thursday or later this weekend.

An overcast and cool Tuesday morning is on tap. Not much of a day to day difference as onshore flow will holds clouds through lunch, before switching to offshore and clearing by the evening. Temperatures hold within a few degrees of the days prior. Misting from the marine layer is likely and may cause some slick roadways and sidewalks. Gusty winds appear near the Gaviota corridor as the sun sets. This will influence high profile vehicles and boaters in the area.

Expect a wet and cool Wednesday morning with a similar clearing pattern and temperatures. More sundowner winds cranking up each evening. Strongest gusts projected Thursday into the weekend, but will be monitored and may see earlier Wind Advisories being issued. Other than some impact to marine clouds, the winds will be rather insignificant and fire concerns look unlikely. Pleasant weather continues into the weekend!