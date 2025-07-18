Monsoonal moisture will influencer the marine layer Friday. Clouds will be disrupted and likely clear out rapidly for areas south of Point Conception. The monsoonal influence is minimal in northern communities, however a faster clearing pattern and muggy conditions will be possible. With more sunshine, expect to warm up a few degrees. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s inland. Shower chances are still possible this evening for inland Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Pop up thunderstorms will produce heavier bouts of rain, but biggest impacts will be lightning. Dry lightning could spark inland and high terrain wildfires. "Blue sky lightning" or lightning striking miles away from a thunderstorm will be possible throughout LA county beaches and inland Ventura. Be cautious of your surroundings. Showers have a westerly component, meaning they can form inland and travel westward over the beaches, however, impacts will be minimal. Expect blustery winds at times and choppy seas further south.

Moisture impacts lessen Saturday and rain chances diminish below 10%. A few mid to high level clouds will appear by the afternoon and marine clouds will clear quickly. Temperatures rise another degree or so from the day prior. Its the perfect afternoon for the beach or a picnic. Marine conditions will be great for boaters and those who may want kayak. Winds are light and its a comfortable July evening.

More cruise control weather Sunday. Clouds give way to mostly sunny skies and muggy weather will come to an end. It will likely be the warmest day for most areas, while still averaging far below normal. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s near the coast and 80 and 90s inland. We drop slightly into next week and hold out with a cool and calm pattern.