Soggy Wednesday start, tracking a warmer weekend

Its a soggy start along the Central Coast Wednesday morning as the deck of marine clouds have reformed by the beaches. You'll need to use windshield wipers on your way into work! Fog and misting lessens by late breakfast and clouds mix out after lunch. Temperatures warm into the low 70s and 60s along the beaches while inland areas warm into the 80s and 90s.

It'll be a wet morning Thursday as clouds and fog reform. The clearing pattern remains the same, if not faster. Temperatures warm by a degree or so and a more noticeable warming trend occurs inland. Light winds begin in the afternoon and marine conditions are favorable for boaters.

Misting lessens as we head into the weekend. The marine layer is projected to be less dense and fog lightens as well. We clear out quicker and temperatures warm Friday into Saturday. Highs rise into the mid 70s here in Santa Barbara and average for most other beaches and cities. Cool, cloudy and damp weather continues into next week.