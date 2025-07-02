Warm & sunny Thursday, tracking Madre Fire & next heatwave

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It is very warm, dry and breezy west of the Cuyama Valley on Wednesday afternoon where the Madre fire has burned thousands of acres on the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County lines along the 166.

It will be mostly sunny and warm Thursday afternoon closer to the coast with 70 degree temperatures in Santa Barbra, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo with mild winds.

Temperatures will rise each day in Santa Barbara all the way through the 7 day forecast.

It will be a sunny afternoon on Friday, July 4th for nearly the entire region - though coastal fog may impact evening our firework forecasts up and down the coast.

Sundowners returned to the southwest coast Wednesday evening. They are likely to return Friday or this weekend.

A strong high pressure system is likely to build in from the east next week. That is when cities like Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo will be warming above normal, near 80 degrees. Offshore northerly flow will also aid in that significant warm up.

It will be even warmer away from the coast by midweek, creating fire weather risks, in addition to thunderstorm chances from tropical moisture pushed up from the south. Chances are holding at 10 percent for Ventura County mountain areas between next Tuesday and Friday.