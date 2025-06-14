Weather looks nice for Father’s Day, Sunday June 15th forecast

Another spectacular June day with the marine layer hugging the coast and inland areas warming up nicely. We currently are seeing just one advisory and that is form some breezy to gusty northerly winds, especially near the Gaviota coast where the weather alert is issued for. Winds from the north and northwest could exceed forty miles per hour below passes and canyons through early Sunday. Look for overnight lows to dip in to the 50's for most areas with patchy fog expected in all areas but especially where the winds are more from the west or become very weak. For Father's day, look for another very nice day with patchy fog along the coast which hopefully will dissipate for all areas by mid day. Highs will stay mostly in the 60's to low 70's near the coast. Inland areas will see plenty of sunshine and highs warming in to the 80's and 90's.

Looking ahead, high pressure is trying to build across the region and that will help to warm things up for inland regions. However, the marine layer still has plenty of life in it and will keep the coast much cooler with fog lingering. The wild card is with the northerly flow that can help to thin and even blow the marine layer offshore quickly. If you are in an area like the South Coast, the northerly winds can erase the fog and bring beautiful sun splashed conditions. Where the winds are more northwesterly, the fog has a better chance of lingering longer. We don't see any big shocks to this cat and mouse marine layer forecast through early next week. The high pressure ridge will then weaken by mid weak which means less northerly flow and more onshore winds and fog. Overall the forecast looks very seasonal and normal as we head toward early Summer which officially starts next Friday.