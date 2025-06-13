Windy and warm Friday, great weather for dads and grads this weekend

Cloudy skies will be slow to clear Friday. Most of the area will eventually see a bright and warm afternoon. Highs will be similar to yesterday into the mid 70s in Santa Barbara, 60s for most other beaches and 80s and 90s for the far interior. Sundowner winds appear again, the only difference today will be the Wind Advisory in the Southern Ventura County mountains through 9am. Gusts could near 50mph and driving may be hazardous.

June gloom holds through Saturday morning. Some places will be damp to start as onshore flow will be peaking. The misting is short lived and the clouds will eventually mosey out of the beaches. Expect another bright and breezy evening. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland.

Peak heat arrives Father's Dat. Dont let the overcast skies in the morning fool you. By midday the onshore flow will switch to offshore which pushes out the marine layer. This also brings warm and dry air helping to heat up the beaches fast. My forecast calls for 80s in Santa Barbara and 90s inland. Coastal Valleys will have some moderate heat and rise into the mid 80s. We fall a few degrees into next week but the weather pattern remains the same.