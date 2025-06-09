Warm Monday, tracking clouds and winds this week

Cloudy skies appear Monday morning, in a typical and expected June gloom pattern. Some beaches struggle to clear while others will see bright skies close to lunchtime. Temperatures rise a few degrees from the weekend and most areas will be into the 60s and 70s. Inland the heat is cranking up with a few 80s and 90s. Sundowner winds will appear each evening for the Santa Barbara south coast. Wind advisories may be issued near the Gaviota Coast each night. Travel safely!

Rinse and repeat weather Tuesday. Cloudy mornings will eventually give way to sunny evenings and temperatures hold within a degree or two of the day prior. Sundowner winds crank up overnight and may be hazardous for truck drivers.

Clouds cover the coastline Wednesday morning through the rest of the workweek. Some clearing expected each evening. As the tropical storm Barbara strengthens this week, it will likely be the first hurricane for the Pacific. The track will be slightly northeasterly and may bring in waves and marine hazards by mid-week. Clouds and additional moisture may jet off the storm bringing a change in our stagnant pattern. Keep an eye on the forecast.