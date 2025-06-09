Skip to Content
Cloudy Tuesday, warm this week

Gloomy morning conditions will continue Tuesday with warm afternoon temperatures.

Sundowner winds are also returning to the south coast this week, over 30mph winds expected.

Onshore flow is keeping our coastlines cloudy & region breezy mostly from the northwest.

High pressure will boost temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, with increasing clearing as we warm up.

Another high pressure system near Arizona is likely to move toward California this weekend which would drive up temperatures up even further.

Tropical storms near Baja could also push extra moisture and clouds our way similar to the impacts from Alvin.

