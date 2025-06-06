Mild Friday, bright & warming this weekend

Morning clouds reformed along the entire coastline Friday. Expect a similar clearing pattern of sunshine by late evening for beaches and closer to lunch for inland valleys. Winds remain onshore for the first half of the day, meaning misting and drizzle is possible. Low clouds and fog is a possibility for your morning commute so travel safely. Grab an extra layer as temperatures remain within a degree or so of yesterday.

Expect another round of clouds Saturday morning, however clearing will be a smidge faster over the weekend as high pressure ascends into the area. Onshore flow weakens and helps the marine layer mix out just after lunch. Sunshine will warm temperatures into the 70s and 80s. It's a picture perfect weekend to go on a hike or enjoy a nice brunch outside.

Less clouds appear Sunday and Monday. We will have some marine layer influence however, clouds will only be a nuisance for a few hours or so. Clear skies and rising temperatures means Sunday and Monday will be two of the warmest days of the forecast. Highs rise into the 70s at the beaches and upper 80s inland. We hold the heat through Tuesday before dropping by mid-week with more stubborn clouds ahead.