Cool Friday, warmer weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures cool slightly Friday back down into the mid to high 60s.

Clouds are continuing to struggle to clear from the coast with persistent onshore winds.

Densest morning fog will be in Lompoc and Santa Maria before 7am.

Breezy northwest winds return in the afternoon.

High pressure will build in this weekend.

Temperatures rise into the low 70s on Saturday.

High 70s begin Sunday and into the middle of next week before a late week cooling trend.