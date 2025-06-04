Skip to Content
Clearing Thursday, tracking a warmup

Low pressure will remain in our region through Friday keeping us slightly cooler than normal, high 60s and low 70s.

Onshore winds will also keep our coasts cloudy and foggy in the morning, with better chance of clearing Thursday afternoon as temperatures will soon rise closer to our weekend.

There is another brief chance of thunderstorms for Ventura County mountains Thursday, with little to no rain chances across the rest of our area into the extended forecast. Thunderstorms have mostly left California and are in Arizona.

Mostly clear skies can be expected this weekend.

Moderate onshore winds will continue through Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be the warmest before cooling on Tuesday.

Evan Vega

