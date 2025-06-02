Tracking beach hazards Monday, cool, cloudy & damp workweek ahead

June gloom and strong onshore flow is back Monday with some beaches failing to see any sunshine. Temperatures will fall 3-5 degrees in most areas and this will be a full weather pattern shift compared to the weekend. Highs rise into the 60s by the beaches and 70s inland. Expect some middle to high level clouds as low pressure rides down the California Coast coupled with tropical systems near the Baja. High surf and dangerous rip currents are expected near Ventura County beaches through Tuesday afternoon. A Beach Hazard statement has been issued for the coastline with dangerous rip currents and elevated surf expected.

Onshore flow will be at its peak Tuesday, meaning misting and drizzle chances early in the morning are likely. Temperatures rise into the 60s by the beaches, low 70s for interior valleys and upper 70s inland. Due to low pressure and strong onshore flow, most beaches will fail to clear out the marine layer. Elevated surf and strong rip currents are expected in Ventura County through dinner, so avoid the waters until Wednesday. Boaters be cautious as well, waves and winds may cause dangerous conditions.

June gloom remains the pattern each and every day throughout the weekend. Some beaches will clear while others remain mostly cloudy. Onshore flow will produce misting and drizzle each morning, especially Wednesday. Not only will the clouds produce some moisture, low pressure will bring in additional showers through breakfast. Rain amounts will likely be close to a tenth of an inch or less, just bundle up when headed out. Regardless of the clouds coverage, the general pattern shows a warming trend by late week with more sunshine.