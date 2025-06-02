June Gloom Tuesday, rain chances

Gloomy conditions continue Tuesday with drizzle chances across the region.

Temperatures will remain in the high 60s for most areas Tuesday, much cooler than the weekend, little to no clearing expected near the coast.

A system is moving to our south creating thunderstorm chances for interior Santa Barbara County & Ventura County, and southern California.

Thunderstorms remain possible here at home until late Tuesday. This comes after inland lightning activity happened over the weekend, visible from Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. Our region remains impacted by leftover tropical moisture from the weekend.

The low pressure system causing this weather, including breezy winds, is to our west. It will slide south Tuesday, and should depart our area by Wednesday.

High pressure builds in by the weekend with some warm and sunnier conditions expected.