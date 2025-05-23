Cooling trend Friday, tracking large waves and mild temperatures Memorial Day weekend

Marine clouds will push in for a few hours near the beaches Friday morning. The sun will make an appearance by midday and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected by the evening. Temperatures will dip as onshore flow strengthens and highs rise into the upper 60s and mid 70s by the beaches. Lingering heat will last inland with far east areas reaching into the 80s and 90s and interior valleys rising into the mid to upper 70s.

Our first swell moves in Saturday causing strong waves and likely prompting a High Surf Advisory for west facing beaches. While this is a great sign for surfers, anyone headed to the beaches for the holiday weekend need to use caution as rip currents will be abnormally strong. Even experienced swimmers can be swept out easily, so it is highly advised to use caution. Expect fog and clouds in the morning and clearing after lunch. Temperatures will cool further from Friday and all beaches rise into the 60s. Expect 70s for all inland areas. These highs will likely be below average for most areas, due to continued onshore flow and marine layer influence. It is great BBQ weather so head out and enjoy a picnic!

More waves and strong rip currents will impact the beaches into Sunday and Monday. National Weather Service is advising to to stay off rock jetties and find beaches with lifeguards. Weather will be rinse and repeat through the extended. The morning marine layer will break up and give way to sunshine by lunch and temperatures rise or fall by a degree or so. We have a slight boost in temperatures on Monday, however it likely wont be too noticeable. by Tuesday and Wednesday, May Grey is back and here to stay!