Hot Wednesday, fire weather & heat illness risks

Hot inland temperatures is increasing the local risk of heat illness on Wednesday.

A heat advisory goes in effect 11am Wednesday until 9pm Thursday for inland portions of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Breezy and dry conditions are also elevating fire weather concerns for our area.

Coastal fog will likely help keep beach communities cooler from the heatwave, as inland temperatures near surpass 90 degrees on Wednesday, 80s closer to the coast.

Strong winds & hot conditions will continue into Thursday continuing heat and fire risks.

High pressure breaks down Friday which will decrease our temperatures into the Memorial Day Weekend though many areas will remain slightly warmer than usual, low 70s expected.

Evan Vega

