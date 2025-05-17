Cool now with heat returning soon, Sunday May 18th forecast

Another very typical May day with plenty of cloud cover and mostly cool temperatures near the coast with mild to warm readings inland. However, the strong onshore flow which is the result of a storm system moving through the West Coast is bringing some changes. The cloud cover will linger along west and north facing foothills and mountains, but drier air is funneling in from the north. This is why we saw some very late afternoon clearing for some of our coastal areas with the gray clouds piling up inland. A Wind Advisory is in place for many areas and will stay there through the evening and in to very early Sunday. More sunshine is expected for Sunday with some warming as well. Look for highs to be mostly in the 60's and 70's. Another Wind Advisory could be posted once again for some areas as another push from the northwest kicks in to gear.

Looking ahead, as this latest Pacific cold front moves through our region and then further east, look for some warming to occur as we head in to the new work week. The marine layer will likely stay in play, but stick to its usual coastal hangouts for the late night and early morning hours. Temperatures will warm noticeably through much of next week with many areas seeing highs up in the 80's and 90's inland. We could even see a triple digit by Wednesday in our warmest areas. Of course, beaches will be more influenced by the still very cool ocean. Fog will be a little weak and more patchy through mid week before getting a bit more widespread toward next weekend. Another Pacific storm will increase the onshore flow and push in the cooler ocean air, but relief for inland areas is expected to be very gradual. Heat Advisories could go in to effect next which means you'll need to keep your eyes on updated forecast each day as this return of very warm and even hot weather returns to our region.

