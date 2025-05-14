Warming Wednesday, tracking marine clouds and drizzle this weekend

Winds die off Wednesday and the Central Coast will fall back into a normal May pattern. A few areas wake up to low lying clouds, all beaches will see thew sunshine by midday. Temperatures rise a few degrees as a mini ridge of high pressure builds in. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s by the beaches while interior areas rise into the mid 70s. No watches, warnings or advisories expected today, head out and enjoy a perfect afternoon!

More marine clouds appear Thursday as onshore flow strengthens. Skies will clear by midday and temperatures will rise another degree or so. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the 60s and 70s by the coastline, low 70s for the interior valleys and mid 70s inland. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and 50s. Winds remain light and it will be a great evening for a bike ride!

Overcast skies appear by Friday and into the weekend. The mini ridge of high pressure will break down and onshore flow will be at it's peak. With these strong northwesterly winds, dense marine clouds will sock into the coastline, producing misting and drizzle. It will be a damp and cloudy Saturday and Sunday morning with clearing by the evening. Temperatures will ebb and flow a few degrees. Next week appears to be warm and dry.