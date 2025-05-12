Temperatures tumble Monday, tracking a cool & cloudy workweek

High pressure moves out of the area Monday, causing temperatures to come tumbling down. Marine layer clouds have reformed in northern communities which will also aid in the cooling trend. Most places , clouds or not, will drop a significant 10-15 degrees. Highs will rise into the 60s and low 70s by the beaches while the 80s and a few 90s are projected inland. We have no heat alerts in effect, however it is still imperative to practice heat safety! Winds will be gusty near the Gaviota coast through lunch time. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through 10am, gusts could near 55mph.

Temperatures drop further Tuesday and the marine layer reforms. Expect some misting and drizzle from the dense clouds. Some areas will see very slow to minimal clearing, meaning temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s. Inland valleys will warm into the 70s and the far interior will heat up into the upper 70s and low 80s. This will be a needed cooling trend for most areas. Head out and enjoy the more mild weather!

Cooler and cloudy weather is expected on Wednesday. Some beach clouds will be stubborn to clear and temperatures drop further. Highs will rise into the 50s and 60s by the coastline while 70s are expected inland. We run into more marine layer influence each and every morning through the weekend. Some mornings will produce misting and drizzle. Visibility will be a problem, so travel safely. Temperatures even out by mid-week and minimal day to day change is expected, enjoy!