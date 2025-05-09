Peak heating Friday, tracking a mini heatwave for Mother’s Day weekend

Dense fog developed late Thursday night and will impact your Friday morning commute. Visibility will be below a quarter mile at time, so low beams are imperative. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of the viewing area except 5 cities beaches and the Gaviota Coast. Winds in these areas were too strong overnight to allow any fog to form, these areas may see slow fog development for the first half of the day but it is unlikely. The Dense Fog Advisory will expire by 9am, all fog will clear out after lunch and mostly sunny skies prevail. Temperatures soar by this time as well, highs by midday will be in the 70s near the beaches and 80s inland. Max temperatures will rise into the 80s by the beaches and 90s inland, a few spots close to double digits. This is the peak of the heat, some places may break daily records. A Heat Advisory is in place for inland foothills and valleys from 10am through 9pm Saturday, overnight low temperatures will provide little relief from the heat.

More fog develops into Saturday morning, so travel safely. Similar clearing pattern and almost copy and paste weather. We cool off just a few degrees as high pressure begins to break down. We will be well above average and it is imperative to practice heat safety. Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Avoid peak heating hours, drink plenty of water and seek shade when possible. Highs rise into the 70s by the beaches, 80s and low 90s for inland valleys and the far interior. Overnight low will provide slightly better relief than Friday night.

Mother nature will be giving us the best gift of all time for Mother's Day Sunday! We begin to cool back off, and most beach areas will be in the low to mid 70s, not too hot and not too cold! Head out, plan those brunches or a picnic and celebrate our moms! The marine layer moves back in next week and we may see some misting and drizzle as early as Monday. Clouds will be stubborn to clear and temperatures cool drastically, so all the more reason to get your plans set and ready today!